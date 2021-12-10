Tadpole Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,883.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $13,883.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.75 or 0.00018235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

