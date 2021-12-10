Tael (WABI) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $62.56, $10.00 and $5.22.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00041004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $6.32, $4.92, $119.16, $24.72, $62.56, $18.11, $7.20, $45.75, $10.00, $34.91 and $13.96. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.