Taglich Brothers Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSI opened at $3.49 on Friday. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

