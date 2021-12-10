Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

TSM opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $102.20 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

