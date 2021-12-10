Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Up 5%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. 1,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,536,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,163 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

