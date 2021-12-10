Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 4,400 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07.

On Monday, September 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,182,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 178.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

