Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to post sales of $6.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the highest is $6.13 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,850,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,849,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

