Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Million

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to post sales of $6.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the highest is $6.13 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,850,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,849,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.