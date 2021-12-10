Tap (XTP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $973.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $973.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded 81% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00207257 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.