Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TPR stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Tapestry by 122.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Tapestry by 771.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tapestry by 427.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

