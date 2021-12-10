Tapmydata (TAP) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1,222.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00282184 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003498 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

