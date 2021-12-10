TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,987,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,160,000 after purchasing an additional 452,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $159.84. 9,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.18 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

