Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.81

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.81 and traded as high as C$38.00. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$37.83, with a volume of 1,964 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Powrie sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$2,543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,300. Also, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$173,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$520,119.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

