Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by 79.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,909,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 85,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

