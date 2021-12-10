Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $21.56 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

