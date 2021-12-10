Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 107,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $320.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.58.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

