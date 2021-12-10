Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

