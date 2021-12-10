Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce $30.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. Tellurian posted sales of $8.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $71.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $112.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $488.38 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TELL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

