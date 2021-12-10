Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPST shares. William Blair started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
TPST opened at $7.81 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
