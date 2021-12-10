Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPST shares. William Blair started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

TPST opened at $7.81 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.