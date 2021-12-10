Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

TX stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

