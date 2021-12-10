Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Sells $3,044,592.36 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total transaction of $3,044,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $171.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.87. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

