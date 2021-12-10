TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$127.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$585,869,155.04.

Shares of TFII opened at C$137.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$131.07. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$64.48 and a twelve month high of C$148.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

