The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $133.99 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.60.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,611,849 shares valued at $456,408,348. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

