The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $207.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.68. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

