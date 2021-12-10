The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of BA opened at $207.56 on Friday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.68. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

