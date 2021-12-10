The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,060.89

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,060.89 ($14.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,125 ($14.92). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.45), with a volume of 20,087 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £465.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,060.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,030.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

