The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Acquires $16,863.30 in Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Edie A. Ames bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,863.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 589,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,681. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 29.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 57.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

