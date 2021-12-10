The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Decreased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.98. 13,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,868. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

