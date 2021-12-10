The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

GBX stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

