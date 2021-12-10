The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $411.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.