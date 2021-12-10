The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.44

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.44 and traded as low as $22.08. The India Fund shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 51,367 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

