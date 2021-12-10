The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 427.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,065 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,600,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $233,402,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

