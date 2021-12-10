The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $268.45

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.45 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 269.44 ($3.57). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.52), with a volume of 735,047 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 268.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.62. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,504.31).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.