The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 18.3% during the third quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $153.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.00 and a 200-day moving average of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $154.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

