The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $154.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

