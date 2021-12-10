The Progressive Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.
Progressive has decreased its dividend by 41.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progressive to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.
Progressive stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. 2,385,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.
In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
