The Progressive Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by 41.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progressive to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. 2,385,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.