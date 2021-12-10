The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,349 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.52. 1,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,698. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

