The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $48.30 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,000. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

