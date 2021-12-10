The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report $5.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.45 billion. Southern posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $22.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

