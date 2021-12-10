The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.45 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $22.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Southern by 3.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 94,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. Southern has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

