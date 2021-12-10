The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Southern were worth $29,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after buying an additional 549,661 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 31,817 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

