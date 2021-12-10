The Transfer Token (TTT) Hits One Day Volume of $660,156.00

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.45 or 0.00013332 BTC on exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $675.48 million and approximately $660,156.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00087846 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

