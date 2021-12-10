The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 4.7% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.