Theta Fuel Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $74.48 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00169751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020781 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.02 or 0.00537235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059686 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.