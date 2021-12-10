Thorstarter (XRUNE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $659,483.00

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and approximately $659,483.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.54 or 0.08259663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00085562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.33 or 0.99885818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars.

