ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $15.19

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $15.76. ThredUp shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 19,650 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. Barclays raised their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. On average, analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $588,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,710,545 shares of company stock worth $35,907,314.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at $64,309,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at $57,893,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,375 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at $33,866,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

