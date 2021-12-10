Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $198.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average is $176.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

