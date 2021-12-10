Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 326.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.31% of Cowen worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cowen by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

COWN stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $973.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.41. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

