Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 133,011 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,011 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

FISV opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $108.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

