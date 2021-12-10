Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Tilly’s worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.44 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $477.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

