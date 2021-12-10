Titan International (TWI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Titan International (NYSE: TWI) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2021 – Titan International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Titan International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2021 – Titan International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Titan International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Titan International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Titan International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Titan International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

11/13/2021 – Titan International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2021 – Titan International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. "

TWI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.05. 2,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $502.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

